A decade is a really long time even in human years, but when it comes to the ever-changing tech industry, 10 years can feel like an eternity. Just think about it, back at the beginning of 2007 Nokia was still unchallenged in its global lead of the mobile phone market, followed by Motorola, Samsung, and… Sony Ericsson.

While founded in 2003 by Andy Rubin, among others, and acquired two years later by Google for a measly $50 million, Android Inc. hadn’t spun off into a mobile operating system and “Open Handset Alliance” yet. Windows XP was still a thing, PDAs were rising, and Myspace had just become the most visited website in the US, as well as the world’s largest social network.

Above all, Steve Jobs unveiled Apple’s groundbreaking first 3-in-1 handheld product (“a widescreen iPod with touch controls, a revolutionary mobile phone and a breakthrough internet communications device”) ten years ago today, transforming the gadget landscape forever.

The iPhone wasn’t the first smartphone, but it looked like nothing we had ever seen… released on a large scale, and advertised accordingly. Nine upgrades followed, some bigger than others, a couple of experimental lower-cost derivations too, and now here we are, debating gossip about the next version day in and day out.

iPhones are by far today’s most profitable mobile products, they’re topped only by Samsung Galaxy devices in worldwide popularity, and to celebrate their tenth anniversary, Apple CEO Tim Cook promises “the best is yet to come.” Boy, how we’d love to believe that!