CES 2017 wrap up on the road from Las Vegas | #PNWeekly 234

The CES show floor is closed for business. While we love Vegas, we also enjoy heading back home after a long week of covering tech. Jaime decided to hitch a ride back with Juan this year, and we thought it would be a great opportunity to capture our post show conversations, and turn them into this podcast you’re about to hear, so sit back, relax, and enjoy the inane ramblings of two exhausted tech editorialists.

For folks watching our normal shows live, you can comment and ask questions by using the #PNWeekly hashtag on Twitter during the broadcast. For folks watching later, you can shoot your listener emails to podcast [AT] pocketnow [DOT] com for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 234


Recording Date

January 07, 2017

Host

Juan Bagnell

Jules Wang

Jaime Rivera

 

Putting Las Vegas in the Rear View Mirror

We saw a lot of cool tech on the CES show floor this year, though pickings for mobile were a bit slim. Jaime and Juan share some of their favorite hits and misses from the show while driving back to LA!

See you next week!

Juan Carlos Bagnell
Juan has been geeking out on personal computing since before PCs had GUIs. After studying Theatre in college, Juan worked with a contractor that supported servers and mobile devices for Department of Energy facilities. After moving to Los Angeles California, and working as a commercial casting director, he now dedicates his time to discussing the tech landscape as a consumer advocate. You’ll often see him pop in local news broadcasts. Passionate about mobile content creation, he recently published his first book on smartphone photography.