CES 2017 Recap: All you need to know

It’s an instant show and you’re in an instant world. After several days of true tech tomfoolery across a few hotels and a convention center in Las Vegas, Nevada, CES 2017 has finally come to a wrap. Gadgets of all sizes have come and gone right through our hands and we are so ready to finally just firm our grip with MWC coming up.

So let’s make this wrap-up post as concise as possible, huh?

Smartphones

While there may have been little to excite us during the event, there was definitely a decent volume of handsets for us to at least look at. Only a handful are destined to launch in the US, though.

Tablets and laptops

Convertibles are dominating the tablet format these days and with a new, seventh generation of Intel Core processors, manufacturers are trying to exploit the market for refreshed PC appetite. Here are the ones that we’ve covered:

If Chromebooks are your fancy, three of them came out on the show floor this year, all of them with differentiators.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 is a much-needed update to the original 2015 model and gives users Chrome OS with Android apps in modes from tablet to laptop and anywhere in between.

The Acer Chromebook 11 N7 is a cheap but durable little demon, rated by US military standards for shock resistance up to 4 feet.

The Samsung Chromebook Plus and Pro takes ASUS’s Flip and adds a stylus and an option for more power (at a cost, of course).

And then there was that oddball Razer laptop that was codenamed “Project Valerie“. How did one not exist as a blubbering pile of garbage before today without experiencing a 4K screen beside another beside another on the same damn device? And they fold in, too.

Wearables (of all sorts)

Other products

Lenovo’s Smart Assistant and Mattel’s Aristotle debut as two new and refined Alexa speakers.

NVIDIA finally one-upped its Shield TV with 4K HDR support and Google Assistant integration. Google Assistant is also found on the NVIDIA Spot remote.

T-Mobile launched Un-carrier Next — really, things like wrapping fees and taxes into the billed service price and locking in prices for continuously-held plans are jimmies to the ice cream, here.

Kodak got us excited for film once more with a new Super 8 Camera (and the subsequent throwback to Ektachrome film) and a new 360-degree action camera that records in 4K resolution.

Overall, we’d say that our haul for CES 2017 hasn’t been so bad. And with HTC supposedly launching a phone “for U” of some sort this week, we’re still riding off the vapors of trade show fulfillment. We just wish MWC would come a bit sooner.