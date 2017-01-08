Xiaomi Mi MIX Hands-On: now in white (Video)

All we can say is… meh… it’s damn good.

The Chinese-exclusive Xiaomi Mi MIX is not coming to the United States in the foreseeable future. But if you’re at CES 2017, you did get to play around with something that few have in the Middle Kingdom: a white trim of the Mi MIX.

You can almost feel that 91.4-percent screen-to-face ratio coming right towards the corneas, right? And it definitely helps that 6.4-inch screen fit (somehow) into a fairly slim frame.

Check out Hayato Huseman’s small paws on this large phone right here.