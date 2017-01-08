Phones
Samsung Galaxy A3 and A5 (2017) Hands-on at CES 2017 (Video)

Samsung brought what used to be its Alpha game to CES 2017. Now it’s called the Galaxy A-series, but we at Pocketnow tend to think of these devices as phones that strayed from Galaxy S Mini name. And it’s especially the case with the apparently much-rumored Galaxy A3 (2017) and the Galaxy A5 (2017).

We see tighter curves, compact dimensions and IP68 water resistance. Also, a side-mounted speaker (what?). Nonetheless, we see new mid-range silicon on the A3 (2017) and A5 (2017) and a very decent hardware load for the rest of the specs.

Check out Jaime Rivera’s hands-on video of these new, globally-targeted handsets:

Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
CES 2017, Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017), Hands-on, Samsung, Video
