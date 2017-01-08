Wearables
Outdoor Tech Rhinos: Rugged Headphones at CES 2017 (Video)

You wanna go outdoors? You wanna listen to some outdoor jams? Outdoor Tech may have your solution.

The Laguna Hills, California-based company has designed and manufactured a slate of tech products from power banks to Bluetooth speakers to this new Rhinos walkie-talkie/headset hybrid. It has a beastly battery and an IPX6 rating and it’s at CES 2017.

Juan Carlos Bagnell brings us a closer look:

