You wanna go outdoors? You wanna listen to some outdoor jams? Outdoor Tech may have your solution.

The Laguna Hills, California-based company has designed and manufactured a slate of tech products from power banks to Bluetooth speakers to this new Rhinos walkie-talkie/headset hybrid. It has a beastly battery and an IPX6 rating and it’s at CES 2017.

Juan Carlos Bagnell brings us a closer look: