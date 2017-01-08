Nokia 6 hits China as HMD Global’s first Android entry
Nokia is cornering its initial approach in smartphones to China. Specifically, to JD.com. That’s where you’ll exclusively find its first new smartphone in years, the Nokia 6.
Brand licensee HMD Global stressed in a press release that the 6 — which we think to be a top variant of the supposed D1C models rumored — is only the first mark in a series of several others over the course of the first half of 2017.
MobileSyrup has relayed a video which you can find on Weibo onto YouTube.
Actually, HMD really wants you to know that this is its first mark in modern mobile:
With the arrival of Nokia 6, consumers will see superior craftsmanship and design quality in action. It takes 55 minutes to machine a single Nokia 6 from a solid block of 6000 series aluminium. It then receives two separate anodising processes, taking over ten hours to complete, with each phone being polished no less than five times. The end result is an aluminium unibody with the highest level of visual and structural quality.
Thank Foxconn for the crafting machinery to make all that possible.
The phone has a 5.5-inch full HD screen, a fingerprint sensor, a Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and Android Nougat. HMD is touting the device’s amplifier, claiming it can pull 6dB louder than a regular one while keeping sound clean — enhanced by Dolby Atmos. There is a 16-megapixel camera at the back, an 8-megapixel selfie one and f/2.0 apertures both ways around.
Once again, you’ll only find the Nokia 6 at JD.com for ¥1,699 ($245) starting sometime this “early” part of 2017.