No basis for Intel Basis smartwatches in the near future

Intel retreated from Basis, its fitness tracker brand, last year under the pressure of a hot recall order for its Peak watch. And it’s going to keep it tucked inside wherever it is.

Engadget talked with Dr. Jerry Bautista, vice president of Intel’s wearables unit, about the future of Basis. Bautista said that the strategy from this point is with third-party manufacturers as it has done with New Balance and its RunIQ and Tag Heuer as well. The partnerships will allow “iconic brands [to] focus on the product in a way we can’t.”

Intel is certainly making headway with its silicon, as it is wont to do. But, like the Ruby box you see above, you won’t be seeing Basis on retail shelves anytime soon.