Kodak Orbit360 4K VR Action Camera: CES 2017 Hands On

We love seeing companies improve their products. The Kodak Pixpro SP360 was one of the first cameras to properly support 360 degree horizontal video, but only in a vertical half dome. The next camera fixed that, but only if you bought two cameras and bolted them together, but now we arrive at the Orbit 360 4K. Properly including two twenty megapickle image sensors, each with an ultra wide angle lens, capable of producing fully spherical 4K videos.

The standard set of tricks is of course included. NFC pairing, with Bluetooth and wifi radios to pair with android and iOS devices. Micro SD card support for up to 128GB cards, and the Orbit will have a mic input and HDMI output, adding quite a bit of flexiblilty to the built in hardware and phone based app control. Kodak will also be selling an optional Bluetooth controller which can be mounted to Steadicam mounts or selfie sticks.