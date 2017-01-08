Casio WSD-F20 Hands-On: Finally the real deal (Video)

The Smart Outdoor Watch, take two.

Casio is taking a second shot at making something on your wrist that beeps, buzzes, has a compass and tells you about a new Facebook friend request. The WSD-F20 doesn’t change much from its sibling, the WSD-F10, but it is chunkier, has cellular access and integrated GPS.

The Android Wear 2.0 watch is able to figure out where you like to fish and give you time charts for when the best traffic is. It’s coming out in April.

You can bide your time with Jaime Rivera’s quick look from the CES 2017 showfloor.