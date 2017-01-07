Wearables
TCL MOVEBAND BT Hands-on: the company’s take on the Misfit? (Video)

TCL Moveband BT

TCL’s new BlackBerry and Alcatel A3 XL aren’t the only new products on display at the 2017 CES in Las Vegas. Check out the TCL MOVEBAND BT, an IP67-rated fitness tracker wearable that lacks a display, but that doesn’t cripple its functionality.

Relying on wrist gestures to control functionality, the MOVEBAND BT has a single sensor in the middle. It varies in color depending on the band you choose, and thankfully there are a lot of color options to choose from.

Being an activity tracker, battery life should not be a problem, and the official wording mentions that the MOVEBAND BT should only require charging after 30 days of continuous usage (activity tracking).

Despite not announcing pricing yet, the company will make the TCL MOVEBAND BT available around March. Until then, make sure to check out our hands-on to decide on your purchase decision.

