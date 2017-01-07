Tablets
319

Samsung Chromebook Pro and Chromebook Plus Hands-on: It’s not an S-Pen (Video)

Contents
Advertisement

Samsung Chromebook Pro

Even though laptops, notebooks, and convertibles, are not really our main scope of coverage, we couldn’t just walk past the next generation Chromebook that Samsung and Google introduced at this year’s CES. Designed for Google Play, both the Samsung Chromebook Pro and Chromebook Plus sport a “pen”. Yes, it’s just a pen, not an S-Pen.

Despite looking almost identical to the S-Pen inside the defunct Samsung Galaxy Note 7, this Digitizer Pen is different. Check out our video hands-on from Las Vegas to find out what the differences are. You’ll also learn what the difference between the Chromebook Pro and Plus are (hint: processor), and find out about the specs — out of which we have to mention the 12-inch Quad-HD display, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

If you think the Chromebook is a device that will suit your needs, you can already pre-order the Plus (not the Pro yet) over at Amazon for $449. But before you hit the Pre-Order button, make sure to check out our video tour of the product.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
50%
Like It
0%
Want It
50%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, Tablets
Tags
Android, CES, CES 2017, Chrome, Chromebook Plus, Chromebook Pro, Samsung, Video
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.Given his background, and knowing his potential, something tells us he will succeed this time too! Stick around!