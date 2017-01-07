Even though laptops, notebooks, and convertibles, are not really our main scope of coverage, we couldn’t just walk past the next generation Chromebook that Samsung and Google introduced at this year’s CES. Designed for Google Play, both the Samsung Chromebook Pro and Chromebook Plus sport a “pen”. Yes, it’s just a pen, not an S-Pen.

Despite looking almost identical to the S-Pen inside the defunct Samsung Galaxy Note 7, this Digitizer Pen is different. Check out our video hands-on from Las Vegas to find out what the differences are. You’ll also learn what the difference between the Chromebook Pro and Plus are (hint: processor), and find out about the specs — out of which we have to mention the 12-inch Quad-HD display, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

If you think the Chromebook is a device that will suit your needs, you can already pre-order the Plus (not the Pro yet) over at Amazon for $449. But before you hit the Pre-Order button, make sure to check out our video tour of the product.