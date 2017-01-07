285

Kodak Super 8 Camera and the Return of Ektachrome Film (Video)

Kodak Super 8

“Super 8” is no longer just a memory for indie film makers of old or those who grew up with old film cameras, like our own Juan Carlos Bagnell. It’s not even just a filter inside custom camera apps you can download to your smartphone. The Kodak Super 8 Camera makes a comeback at CES 2017, and, while this is definitely not our main scope of coverage, we do have a lot of photography enthusiasts (and experts) among the members of our team, and our kick-ass readers and viewers.

This camera combines the old with the new: it uses Super 8 film cartridges — each with 50 feet of film inside — while at the same time it is rocking an articulated LCD to frame your composition, a jog dial for mode selection, SD card expansion, HDMI output, as well as line-in for audio input.

Included in the price of processing, Kodak will produce 4K video scans for editing or sharing footage, because not everyone will use a projector to show off their creations.

If you think that capturing moments on a new Kodak Super 8 camera is cooler (or just different) than using a smartphone in your pocket, you’ll love this. Check out our video and tell us what you think: what’s old is new again? Is retro back?

