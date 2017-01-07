Alcatel A3 XL hands-on: Nougat on modest hardware (Video)

TCL’s “new BlackBerry” stole the spotlight in the first days of CES 2017, but that doesn’t mean the company is neglecting the Alcatel brand. Part of a new ‘premium’ low-cost series, the Alcatel A3 XL is an interesting take on entry-level smartphones. While there’s no pricing yet, and the phone won’t even make it to the US stores, it’s good to see Alcatel simplifying its naming convention for the smartphone line-up.

Modest is the word best describing what you’ll find under the hood. Sure, it’s powered by Android 7.0 Nougat, but we won’t judge you if you don’t become excited about the Alcatel A3 XL specs: a six-inch 720p display, 1GB of RAM, 8 GB of storage, eight- and five-megapixel cameras, and a quad-core Mediatek MT8735B processor, and 3,000mAh battery.

What could really make this an appealing smartphone would be a very low price tag. However, the company didn’t make any announcements on how much this phone will set you back, but, until it does, check out our hands-on video to see whether this is something that could interest you.