ZTE has been stomping the pedal on its smartphone output in the United States this past year. At CES 2017, the company made sure to let us know that it is continuing to stomp. Hard.

We confirmed for ourselves that the Axon 7 can definitely handle Android Nougat’s Daydream VR platform and we look forward to seeing both on the phone once the time has come. The company’s Blade franchise finally migrates from China to the States with the V8 Pro, the company’s first full-throated dual-camera release at a budget price. Finally, we checked out the first crowd-developed phone that we’ve known of, dubbed “Hawkeye“. The winner of the first (hopefully not last) Project CSX competition is being previewed and pre-ordered on Kickstarter right now.

Jaime Rivera and Juan Carlos Bagnell took a first-hand account on what’s going on at ZTE.