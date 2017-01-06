Google has pressed play on one corporate get and is supposedly winding its tape up for another buyout as well.

First, the sure thing: the search giant announced its acquisition of decade-old Limes Audio, a firm that specializes in audio for conferencing.

The first obvious thing that comes to mind with a move like this is that it may shore up any of Google’s voice input interfaces like on Assistant or with Wi-Fi calls on Project Fi. The more important obvious thing? Hangouts and other Google chat and meet-up programs.

“Limes Audio has been building solutions that remove the distracting noise, distortion and echos that can affect online video and telephony meetings,” Google stated.

Google is about as excited to have Limes Audio on its team as Limes Audio is to join Google.

“[Google is] where we will pursue objectives in line with our passion and continue to work towards all voice conversations sounding equally loud and clear, regardless of the distance or environment,” said a statement penned by both Fredric Lindström and Christian Schüldt, the co-founders of Limes.

Turning up the bass a bit, we’re now hearing concentrated speculation on Soundcloud’s goal to find an owner after Spotify reportedly decided against buying the competing streaming service last year for $1 billion. The current goal price now seems more like around half that amount and Google is the top contender to take Soundcloud on.

The Berlin-based firm has not been able to make any money for the past nine years of its existence, but has backings from the major labels of Sony, Universal and Warner along with Twitter and other tech companies.

If this deal goes through, what it could mean to either the SoundCloud product or the Google Play Product will have to be seen, though we suspect some consolidation will take place. That’s not surprising, given the proliferation of the streaming space and M&A flutter over entities like Tidal.

Spotify, ironically, moved some of its infrastructure into Google’s enterprise cloud to serve music to its users — something which made speculators think that Google was going to buy the company out.