By no means the highest-profile CES 2017 exhibitor in Las Vegas this week, Berlin-based startup Lofelt first made a few headlines last summer, when raising close to €600K on Kickstarter for the world’s “first watch-size subwoofer for your body”, which is now being showcased ahead of a general US and UK February 7 release.

Pocketnow senior editor and self-confessed audiophile Juan Bagnell couldn’t miss a golden opportunity to test drive the aptly titled Basslet in final commercial form, looking mighty impressed with the wearable sound peripheral’s very powerful bass, helping him really feel the music, not just listen to it.

Compatible with virtually all devices carrying a traditional 3.5mm audio jack (bad iPhone 7!), the Lofelt Basslet essentially integrates a miniaturized subwoofer (or vibrotactile actuator) into the super-lightweight, stylish body of a 24mm watch strap.

The rectangular part that actually enhances your standard cabled headphone experience features a couple of volume buttons magnetically attachable to a signal “sender” also working as a charger. The splash-proof mini-subwoofer for your wrist has a small but relatively powerful battery rated at up to 12 hours endurance, and its vibrations are described as very different to what you know from a smartphone. The only downside? A somewhat steep $199 price point. Lucky Kickstarter backers got it for as little as €99.