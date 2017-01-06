A burst of convertible form factor PCs launched us into CES 2017. Toshiba reckons it has a lone flame to carry with a business-targeted Portégé X20W.

It’s a fair bit thicker than its showfloor peers at 15.4mm (though most are targeted for regular consumers, not enterprise) and the keyboard’s permanently hinged to the screen, but the latter does flip the full 360 degrees and the chassis’s made of magnesium alloy, so it’s a sturdy thing. And its 2.5-pound weight compares exactly to Lenovo’s just-announced ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

The lower half of the device features a fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello, but only one Thunderbolt port and one full USB 3.0 port on this device. Ironically, there’s also a headphone jack. A complimentary Wacom-powered stylus and an HDMI adapter are also included.

The screen, covered by Gorilla Glass, has full HD resolution and spans across 12.5 inches. Toshiba told Engadget that users can pull up to 16 hours of battery life with the X20W.

Base spec includes a Kaby Lake Intel Core i5 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage plus Windows 10 Pro. That model right there costs $1,199 and the first chance you’ll pick any SKU of this Portégé will come in the next couple of weeks.

Image: Engadget