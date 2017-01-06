Year in and year out, hundreds of thousands of people travel to Las Vegas, and millions more follow the CES coverage of news outlets, blogs and tech websites such as the one you’re currently reading to check out both products they’ll be able to buy shortly after the show, and crazy concept designs that are unlikely to sell in many units to a mainstream audience.

While we may find plenty of prototypes in the latter category that apparently don’t concern a mobile-focused readership, some are just too unique and, well, insane to fly under our radar. Case in point, what Razer tentatively calls Project Valerie.

An unusually heavy 17.3-inch gaming laptop on the surface, Valerie slides out to reveal a pair of “secondary” screens using a very cool automatic deployment mechanism to form the world’s first portable multi-monitor setup.

Each of the three 4K IGZO panels measures the aforementioned 17.3 inches, combining for a mind-boggling total resolution of 11,520 x 2,160, aka a 12K pixel count. Technically, this multitasker’s wet dream tips the scales at a ridiculously hefty 12 pounds, but all things considered, that’s not so bad. And even with all three displays folded on top of each other, it’s not that much thicker than your average 17-inch gaming laptop, at 1.5 inches.

With high-end NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics in tow, and unfortunately, the rest of the specs kept under wraps, the Razer Project Valerie promises to easily exceed HTC Vive and Oculus Rift’s minimum hardware requirements, no doubt delivering “one of the most immersive, mobile VR-ready” experiences for “enthusiasts and developers.”

The question is when? Also, how much? Most importantly, really?! As in, will this really come to fruition at some point, or prove to be ambitious yet predictable vaporware?