Modest Nokia E1 specifications rumored to include 720p screen, 2GB RAM, Android 7.0

Contents
Nokia E1

Is there a flagship model anywhere to be found among the five to seven new Nokia-branded smartphones incoming this year? Lumia 920 nostalgics may have a hard time containing their wet dreams, but at least for starters, it sure looks like Finland-based startup and exclusive licensee HDM Global will focus on the low to mid-end market.

A pair of middling D1C configurations with 5 and 5.5-inch Full HD displays, as well as 2 and 3GB RAM respectively, could see daylight as early as next month, during Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress, possibly alongside an E1 variant leaning more toward the entry-level, ultra-low-cost niche.

This relatively compact, albeit presumably large-bezeled 5.2 or 5.3-incher should settle for decidedly mediocre 720p screen resolution, according to credible new rumors, while pleasantly running Android 7.0 Nougat out the box.

Just an isolated bright spot in an otherwise bleak-sounding spec sheet that purportedly also includes quad-core Snapdragon 425 processing power, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage space, a 13MP rear-facing camera, and 5MP selfie shooter.

Numerous blurry live pictures and sketches claiming to break Nokia E1’s cover have made their way around the interwebs of late, although there are still serious authenticity doubts surrounding all of them. Meanwhile, no tipster’s ventured a precise retail pricing guess yet, but considering the competition, HMD probably can’t afford to charge a penny over $100. Any other thoughts anyone?

