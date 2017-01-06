To get a sense of how little some of the world’s largest smartphone manufacturers cared about CES this year, you merely have to consider what Samsung and LG’s biggest Las Vegas announcements were over the past few days.

With the refined mid-range Galaxy A (2017) trio technically out ahead of the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show, all Samsung had left was a pair of actually decent-looking Chromebooks. Also, your boring new QLED TVs, curved monitors, “premium” kitchen appliances, and its first-ever gaming laptop. And let’s not forget yet another pledge about the incoming verdict of the seemingly endless Note 7 investigation.

Meanwhile, LG was a much busier bee… way before CES kicked off, unveiling a rich mix of easily forgettable and outright weird mobile products and accessories, some of which we had the chance to quickly size up on the Vegas ground.

Ironically, LG’s most interesting and important announcement concerns an unreleased device we’re all expecting to see showcased at Barcelona’s MWC next month. Just as rumored, and even rendered recently, the G6 is apparently set to “follow customer acceptance”, focusing on “aesthetics and usability” instead of an arguably gimmicky modular design.

LG tried something different with the G5 last year, but “paid a lot” for its courage and innovation, deciding to ditch the “meaningful test” before it becomes too late. The non-modular LG G6 is now due for a launch “in the very near future”, possibly still supporting a number of premium but more conventional accessories not requiring slide-in attachment. Interested? Curious? Disappointed?