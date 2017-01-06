Instagram picks up wide color capture, Live Photos support for recent iPhones
We don’t know just how many of Instagram’s half a billion users (and growing) access the photo-sharing service from a current-gen iOS device, but you have to figure the number of people rejoicing at the app’s new silent updates is definitely in the strong millions.
Mike Krieger, the co-founder and CTO of the company acquired by Facebook back in 2012 for a staggering $1 billion, has just dropped the highly anticipated good news on Twitter, casually confirming Instagram now finally supports wide color capture and display for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus users “throughout the app”, as well as native Live Photos sharing.
Technically, that’s native conversion to Instagram’s own personal short-form video format, Boomerang, but the important thing is Live Photos shot on the past couple of iPhone generations can be smoothly and seamlessly integrated into your Stories feed, if you so choose.
No iOS app update needed on your part, no jumping through hoops or figuring out complicated workarounds, and while there’s still no mention of these newly added features on Instagram’s official blog, Krieger claims they’ve already “rolled out to almost everyone” without you even noticing.
Back to the “wide color capture and display” enhancement, we should stress that’s a much subtler upgrade, hardly noticeable if you don’t look very closely at before and after pictures. Still, any small step forward is welcome.