If Apple still can’t dream of exceeding Samsung’s global smartphone volumes, even feeling the heat from a constantly surging Huawei, it’s mainly because iOS handhelds aren’t as popular on Asian shores as the US and across key European markets.

Big in Japan, iPhones remain somewhat of an extravagant, nichey purchase both in China and India, while the vast majority of high-end mobile device buyers on South Korean shores are probably too patriotic to kick the increasingly controversial Galaxy to the curb.

But the Cupertino-based tech giant is finally looking to return several years’ worth of trolling “favors”, confirming a recent rumor about the long overdue inauguration of an official Apple Store in Seoul.

The exact location is unknown, though current speculation circles the Korean capital city’s southern district, where construction may have already started, with a late November completion reportedly targeted.

Apple is of course as evasive as always, merely declaring its excitement about opening the first physical retail establishment in “one of the world’s economic centers and a leader in telecommunication and technology, with a vibrant K-culture.”

We also know the company is in the process of hiring the “team that will offer our customers in Seoul the service, education and entertainment that is loved by Apple customers around the world.” Speaking of, there are currently 490 Apple Stores set up in 20 countries worldwide, from the US to the UK, China, Australia, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Brazil, Turkey, Belgium, and Mexico.