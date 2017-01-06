Samsung was warned, multiple times even, but due to the “curse” of being a global company, it couldn’t or wouldn’t listen. And now here we are, on the cusp of seeing one of China’s super-fast-growing low-cost smartphone brands exceed Galaxy volumes in the Indian mobile market, currently worth an estimated $10 billion.

According to the most recent research locally conducted by analysis firm Counterpoint, Samsung was still at the very top of the vendors list for the month of November, losing however a massive 9 percentage points year-on-year in market share.

Only around 21 percent of smartphones sold in India during this carefully tracked pre-holiday period were “stars” in the Note 7-lacking Galaxy, while a group of compatriots led by OPPO, Lenovo, OnePlus, Gionee and Xiaomi impressively managed to rack up a combined 50+ percent of monthly sales.

Unfortunately, we have no idea which of the aforementioned budget-focused companies was actually ranked second or third, or how close any of them were to defeating the reigning but increasingly vulnerable champ.

What Counterpoint insists on highlighting instead is the collective surge of these China-based OEMs in India, from a modest combined share of 19 percent just a year ago. Samsung lost even more steam in the so-called “mid-market segment”, including phones priced between $120 and $440, where the blame clearly doesn’t fall on the ill-fated Note 7.

Chinese mid-rangers simply offer superior bang for buck rupee, seizing a grand total of 68 percent of segmented sales.