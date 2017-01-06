‘Member when Samsung offered your choice of a free Gear Fit 2 wearable or 256GB microSD card with pre-orders of what looked like a perfectly safe to use, cutting-edge new Galaxy Note 7? Sam’s Club even upped the freebie ante by throwing in an extra $150 gift card… before it all went to ruin. Those were the days.

But what if Best Buy could bring the discount magic back, minus the fire hazard drama? By now, you must’ve come to terms with the next best thing, or perhaps understood you need to wait a little longer for the next big thing.

Your third possible play was to wait for that one unbeatable Galaxy S7 deal, which may have just been kicked off through January 15. You have until then to score $150 savings and a complimentary Gear Fit 2 from Best Buy with S7, S7 Edge or S7 Active purchases on Verizon, AT&T or Sprint monthly installment plans.

Of course, AT&T is actually the only operator carrying the Active variant, now available at $21.50 x 30, which adds up to $645, $180-worth fitness band with GPS and 1.5-inch AMOLED screen included. The “standard” Galaxy S7 starts at around $18 a month for 30 months on AT&T, $21.75 for just two years with Verizon, or $23 x 24 when activating it on Sprint.

Finally, a Galaxy S7 Edge + Gear Fit 2 bundle will set you back roughly $650 all in all through Best Buy, or you can take your business directly to Samsung’s US e-store, where the dual-curved phone is on sale with device installment plans, two-year contracts, leases, and outright acquisitions at full retail price.