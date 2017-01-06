Phones
In a pinch for some info while you’re making your way to midtown Manhattan?

If you’re a straphanger, you’re finally going to get full cellular and free Wi-Fi service at all of the MTA‘s 278 underground stations across the five four boroughs. Sorry, Staten Island Railway peeps.

Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted the announcement that the remaining dead spots should be lit up on January 9. Transit Wireless, the company responsible for underground wireless infrastructure, confirmed to Phone Scoop that all four major US carriers are signed up to its network.

Now, what would actually be useful is cellular connectivity inside those long tunnels we’re stuck in while we wait for the train ahead of us to clear out of the platform.  You know, like many other underground systems have.

