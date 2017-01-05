Phones
The white Xiaomi Mi MIX drops by CES 2017

A cruel Xiaomi debuted a couple of new devices at its CES 2017 event. One of them that we truly care about is a white version of the Xiaomi Mi MIX.

The Mi MIX, as you’ll recall, is the concept phone that drove screen bezels way down to sub-millimeter territory with a massive 17:9 display. The ceramic build around that screen certainly gives it an ingot-like quality to it, but we’ve only been able to see it in black for all this time.

Now it’s in white. And with that attention to detail, you’re more likely to notice a slight internal bezel with the display that makes it look like it’s either sunk-in or floating off the slab.

The Mi MIX’s availability is still limited to China. Aren’t you happy?

Image: Phandroid

