The MOVEBAND BT is TCL’s take on the Misfit with Italian design
Alcatel may be TCL’s most popular face to consumers, but the parent company does have its own name to stake out in the mobile technology sector, too — forget TVs and air conditioners.
Alongside the Alcatel A3 XL Pro comes the MOVEBAND BT. The IP67 wearable looks kind of like a metallic fun-size candy bar — thinking Misfit, anyone? It has no display and relies on a wrist gesture interface to activate music playback or trigger the camera on your phone via Bluetooth. It provides simple notification and activity tracking for up to 30 continuous days of use per battery cycle. And it only takes a couple hours to get from zero to full again.
Pair that with a single round band or a double leather strap for the ladies and there just may be some fashion sense in picking this tracker up. It’s up for sale around the world in March.