T-Mobile ONE has become the only game in Magentaland. No data buckets, just speed limits and a shuffle of features. You might be paying a ton more for these features and all this data you might not necessarily want, though.

Well, the Un-carrier decided to go “All-in” with the announcement of some Un-carrier Next moves like wrapping in any taxes and fees into a customer’s monthly service charge. One postpaid line for $70 per month will be $70 per month. CEO John Legere claims that a four-line plan at any of the competition can rack up some $100 in extra costs per month. Prepaid carriers, like MetroPCS, typically include taxes and fees in their billed service charges to get customers in.

The company also introduced “Un-contract” for T-Mobile ONE which locks customer’s prices in until they decide to change their plan. While the price might not change, any applicable change to features will still occur. One customer representative told me that the company has been practicing “Un-contract” principles for a while and that this move only just cements it as an official guarantee.

If you’re still looking to join T-Mobile on one of its data-limited Simple Choice plans, you only have until sometime later this month to sign up. And if you check out this link here, you’ll find that pricing for the 2GB tier. Funnily enough, there’s also a new KickBack scheme in which cystomers who use 2GB or less per month get a $10 bill credit every month if they sign up on AutoPay. But even with that credit, light data users end up paying $10 more per month to get an experience that hasn’t really changed for digital calorie counters.

T-Mobile is rolling on its credit program for customers porting accounts over, this time giving back $150 per line issued onto the T-Mobile ONE plan for up to 12 lines.

All these changes take effect starting January 22. T-Mobile is running a #FeeFace social media promotion where users post angry faces and potentially win prizes for doing so.