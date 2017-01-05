T-Mobile appears to have silently started sending Nougat to HTC 10 and LG G Pad X 8.0
Can you name three Android Nougat-powered tablets? How about one? No, Google’s own Nexus 9 doesn’t count. But the LG G Pad X 8.0 absolutely does, and out of nowhere, a (limited) number of lucky T-Mobile subscribers are reporting they can see and manually download the OS 7.0 update with the help of the Korean OEM’s Bridge PC-connecting tool.
Is this an accidental software release? Maybe some sort of a soak test or beta experiment? Anything’s possible until LG or America’s leading “UnCarrier” choose to break their odd silence on the matter, though either way, we’re impressed.
This isn’t just any tab, mind you, but a decidedly mid-range LTE-capable model, with far from impressive specs in tow: 2GB RAM, an octa-core Snapdragon 615 processor, sub-5,000mAh battery, and an admittedly solid 1920 x 1200 8-inch display. Still, we were clearly not expecting such a swift Nougat promotion.
As for the other T-Mobile device said to be receiving 7.0 goodies as we speak, this one over-the-air, we won’t act too shocked. Unlocked HTC 10 units stateside got the ball rolling more than a month ago, so cellular operators had to follow suit sooner or later. Granted, T-Mo falls in the “sooner” category, getting a precious head start on the rest of the “Big Four.”
Unfortunately, this update isn’t officially confirmed either, probably needing some time to spread out as well.