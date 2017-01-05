Google and Samsung have come together to build a pretty intense Chromebook with a better-than quad HD resolution touchscreen that rotates all the way around and has a stylus ready to use out of the box.

Meet the Samsung Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro. They look alike, but the main divide will come in specs. Both 2-in-1 devices have 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash storage (expandable by microSD), a 12.3-inch 2,400 x 1,600 screen, stereo speakers, two USB-C ports and a 39Wh battery said to last around 8 hours.

Google Play apps will be available from the beginning and so will remote fileshare and access program, AirDroid. Google Keep and Samsung ArtCanvas are the programs available to let you take advantage of that S Pen, not really called an S Pen.

The main difference between the Plus and the Pro? The Plus has an ARM-based chip called the OP1, made of two A72 cores and four A53 ones, while the Chromebook Pro has a sixth-generation Intel Core m3.

The Chromebook Plus starts at $449 and will go on sale at Best Buy and other retailers next month. The Pro has a target sales date of late spring.