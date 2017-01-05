Forget about Under Armour, Polar and those other fitness brands. Boston-based New Balance is sliding into smart fitness sector with some help from Intel, Google’s Android Wear and social network for athletes, Strava.

The RunIQ is powered by an Intel Atom Z34XX processor with 512MB of RAM. It tows along 4GB of storage, GPS, heart rate monitor and a bunch of stopwatch capabilities including a lap button. The battery is said to last 24 hours with general use or 5 hours with the GPS on. The smartwatch is also rated waterproof to 5 meters.

You can link your Android phone up via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and launch your Google Play Music playlists or forget the slab and play tunes from your internal storage. You can route those vibrations up to the PaceIQ wireless headphones, made in cooperation with Jabra. In addition to driving music, you can also tap the “Sports Button” to have a voice coach update you on your performance stats.

All those digits can be shifted up to your NB Run Club account, then shared and compared through a network powered by Strava.

The PaceIQ will be priced at $109.99 while the RunIQ, available in black and gray, will go for $299.99. Pre-orders are ongoing through the official sales date of February 1.