Say what you will about 2011-founded wearable technology specialist Misfit, but the now Fossil-owned company sure has courage. And we don’t mean headphone jack-killing “courage”, but rather the bravery to unveil a smartwatch called Vapor at a fickle, often ruthless trade show like CES, with a proprietary OS of sorts onboard instead of the popular 2017 Android Wear 2.0 choice.

Something’s making Misfit, or rather Fossil, awfully confident there’s no vaporware risk, and we can definitely venture a number of guesses. First and foremost, this bad boy ditches all of its predecessors’ rudimentary LED progress lights, as well as the retro-styled analog face of last fall’s Phase, to finally embrace the touchscreen trend.

You don’t get just any low-res, monochrome display either, but a circular AMOLED beauty measuring 1.4 inches, with 326 ppi in tow. The classy, futuristic design is completed by a touch bezel, no “flat tire”, while the premium build includes black or gold satin-finished stainless steel.

For outdoor-friendly endurance, the Misfit Vapor offers waterproofing up to a whopping 50 meters, and in an effort to bring the best of both worlds together, the Android and iOS-compatible smartwatch also features its own GPS chip, heart rate monitor, accelerometer, altimeter, and gyroscope.

Sounds like a solid fitness tracker, looks like a fashionable smartwatch, packs a powerful Snapdragon Wear 2100 punch, promises to last a decent two days between charges, and costs a reasonable $199. Such a shame it’s only slated for a commercial launch “later in 2017.”