Legere leaves Sprint deal with T-Mobile open for discussion

After his spectacle of a CES keynote, T-Mobile CEO John Legere told reporters backstage that he is open to growth opportunities be it alone or with a major partner.

“We’re strong. Our brand is strong. We’re growing tremendously,” Legere said to The Verge. “And yes, we will consider continued strong individual growth as a company or various forms of consolidation around our brand and platform of growth.”

The head of the Un-carrier knows that it’s been successful in shaking up the wireless industry and gaining a subscriber base (the company reported 2.1 million net customer additions in the fourth quarter with 933,000 postpaid wins) and that suitors for a merger or acquisition would have to take on the T-Mobile banner and its policies.

Legere did pin 2017 to be a “year of craziness” with regulation-lax Donald Trump taking the presidential throne. The President-Elect, though, has staked a position against AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner.

There was much attention paid to the possibility of Sprint acquiring T-Mobile through a $50 billion initiative from parent company SoftBank, which tried to hitch the two telcos together in 2013. Legere addressed that attention by referring back to industry watchers:

Sprint themselves is like an exploding plan. They’re making progress but they pretty clearly have a ways to go. So in the future structure of the industry, there are a number of people who think, well, it may make sense from a scale standpoint to consider the coming together of T-Mobile and Sprint.

The key words from here on out? “Wait” and “see”.