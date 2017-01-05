Phones
Huawei Mate 9 launches in the US tomorrow at $600

We gave you the initial lowdown from Germany. We executed a meticulous inspection of what its cameras can do and how the hearty phablet has finally gotten some software smarts. And we told you whether or not you should buy the darn thing.

Well, if you live in the United States, you’ll get your chance starting tomorrow to purchase the Huawei Mate 9 for $600. In the time between the initial November launch and this CES 2017 showcase, the Chinese manufacturer has also pushed Amazon’s Alexa voice service into this Android Nougat phone.

Yep, if you don’t think there’s a “war on assistance” being played out this year, then perhaps wait until the Samsung Galaxy S8 launches “Bixby” instead of Google Assistant while you use Cortana on your Windows 10 convertible PC. This marks Alexa’s first official integration into a phone, though not necessarily the first time it’s been seen on one.

You’ll find the Mate 9, much else unchanged (spec details are here), at Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and a host of other retailers.

Via
The Verge
Source
Amazon
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.