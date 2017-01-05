While VR “veteran” Oculus and one of the infant industry’s biggest new joiners only now look towards eye-tracking-focused startups for help improving the awareness of their next-gen VR headsets, a separate 2014-founded company is already shipping out an immersive head-mounted display like no other.

Kickstarter-funded back in May 2015 at over $480,000, and initially slated for a May 2016 launch, Fove 0 commercial units, development kits included, are finally on their way to both early project supporters and those who pre-ordered the device last fall at $550, and then $600.

Pre-sales are still open on Fove’s official website, with new $600 “pledges” looking at February fulfillment. Overall, it sounds like component-sourcing difficulties causing past delays have been aptly restrained, and the dream of “two way interaction experiences in virtual worlds” will very soon become reality.

A pair of innovative infrared eye tracking systems aim to bring natural eye contact to Fove 0 users, as you’re allowed to look, laugh, and communicate with virtual characters just like in the real world. You can “aim with your eyes”, or get “realistic scenery” to react to your vision’s focus by alternating blur and sharp effects.

It once sounded too good to be true, and yet it is, 2560 x 1440 display resolution, up to 100-degree field of view, “ultra-low” latency, adjustable velcro straps and all.