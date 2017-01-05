Welcome to the first official day of CES 2017. Basically, it’s like yesterday, but official, officially. For reals, yo.

Enough blabber, let’s take a stabber at the major news.

Phones

ASUS led the way with two big announcements of tranquility: the ZenFone 3 Zoom and the ZenFone AR.

The Zoom is a dual-camera phone much like the iPhone 7 Plus is in the fact that each camera’s lens has a different focal length. Plied with a energy-efficient Snapdragon 625 and a heavy duty 5Ah battery and the whole thing seems not as a derivative bulge to the enlarged ZenFone 3 series, but a phone on a mission.

The AR is touted as the first phone capable of handling Google Tango AR apps as well as Android Nougat’s Daydream VR platform. It also helps that a Snapdragon 821 can wield a hefty 23-megapixel camera to serve mixed-reality purposes.

In other coverage:

Thoughts are still churning about the new BlackBerry device that was known around the web as the “Mercury.” The pictures we saw were realized, but the codename apparently never existed. And everything else is within gilded cloak.

ZTE can also play with dual camera technology, too. The new Blade V8 Pro uses two 13-megapixel sensors, though we don’t know what purpose each one serves in producing a tandem product.

The crowd-developed phone that ZTE has also been working on is also ready for preview on Kickstarter. “Hawkeye” is the name of the winning idea of the first Project CSX competition and it’s designed to let people read content continuously, hands-free.

Huawei is back in the news today with the expedited US launch of the Mate 9. The difference between the globally sold version and this one? Amazon’s Alexa service is on here.

Other developments

ZTE’s CEO has confirmed that the company will release an Android Wear smartwatch sometime this year.

The Axon 7 will get Android Nougat in the near future, Daydream VR support is still promised.

New Balance jumps into smart fitness with an Intel-powered RunIQ Android Wear watch and a companion wireless headset from Jabra, the PaceIQ.

NVIDIA is updating its Shield TV box with 4K streaming and a better game controller. It also has a Spot smart speaker remote that gives you portable one-touch access to Google Assistant.

HTC is set to release three peripherals to the United States for its Vive VR headset. One is a motion tracking device for developers, another is a headphone strap and another is a wireless adapter.

The biggest Samsung drop in the mobile sector for the show has got to be Chromebook Plus and Pro. Designed in partnership with Google, it steps up the silicon levels we’ve seen with past Chromebooks to an Intel Core m3.

More to come on this wacky road through the Strip as we post it.