TCL might be looking to tighten up its Alcatel-branded family of relatively popular low-cost Android smartphones this year in addition to keeping the BlackBerry name in the limelight, kicking off a new “premium range of affordable mobile devices” simply dubbed the A series.

That’s way better than convoluted naming schemes including Idol, Pixi, Pop, Shine, Fierce, Streak or Ideal monikers, although it’s also far less flashy and original. But the same can be said about the CES 2017-unveiled Alcatel A3 XL, which looks like an easily forgettable plastic-built 6-incher with 720p screen resolution.

Of course, if TCL pulls off a crazy low MSRP (say, $100), waves could be made, but unfortunately, that’s a strictly hypothetical scenario, with no official pricing information available at the moment. The A3 XL isn’t even headed for US stores, launching in Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America by the end of the quarter, before expanding to European shores sometime in Q2.

Regardless of the bang for buck we can’t fully assess just yet, the entry-level phablet definitely has a few things going for it. Specifically, fingerprint recognition, LTE Cat 4 connectivity, and pre-installed Android N software goodies. The rest of the features are… not great, to say the least, from 1GB RAM to 8 and 5MP cameras, a quad-core MT8735B processor, 3,000mAh battery, and 8GB internal storage.