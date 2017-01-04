ZTE Android Wear watch planned for this year

One of the measured, but emboldened Chinese manufacturers in the United States today is ZTE. It has pushed through US-designed phones and is bringing a crowd-developed concept phone to market.

On to smartwatches, we guess.

In an interview with CNET, CEO Lixin Cheng said that the company is looking forward to bringing an Android Wear solution in 2017 that improves many of what he considers the blights found in first-wave product releases: mediocre battery life and lack of LTE connectivity, ergo limited carrier support.

To this point, ZTE’s watch has at least one carrier’s commitment to it and is supposedly thinner to the rest of the competition’s. And that’s all we know about the watch. No Wear 2.0 assurances (though it’s presumed its presence will be on the product, given the timing of the announcement) and there’s no telling what the tepid smartwatch market will take.

But we do like seeing these OEMs take part in giving wrists a try instead of pockets. Though, maybe Cheng is glad he waited this form factor out.

“Others did the experimentation for us,” he said.