LG K10, Stylo 3, and more at CES 2017 (Video)

We didn’t get to spend a lot of quality time with LG’s cornucopia of low to mid-end Android smartphones on display in Las Vegas for the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show, but while waiting for the non-modular G6 to prospectively break cover at Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress, a quick video preview of the K3, K4, K7, K8, K10, and Stylus 3 will have to do.

All the price tags and commercial launch information remain under wraps, with “local” announcements scheduled for the “weeks to come.” Your guesses should however be made easier by full spec sheets disclosed before Christmas, revealing press renders, and now, hands-on video material.

The handsomest, largest, most powerful, and ergo, undoubtedly costliest of the bunch is the pen-wielding 5.7-inch LG Stylo 3, aka Stylus 3, complete with productivity-enhancing and creativity-encouraging software tricks.

The 4.5 and 5-inch FWVGA K3 and K4 are really nothing to write home about in hardware, software or external designs, whereas the 5.3-inch 720p K10 sports a fingerprint scanner, metallic “U-frame”, 2.5D Arc Glass build, and wide-angle selfie camera, features typically associated with higher-end, higher-profile devices.

There seems to be a bit of confusion surrounding the K8’s own fingerprint reader (or lack thereof), with the K7 weirdly left out of LG’s otherwise extensive pre-CES announcement. We’ll try to get to the bottom of everything, and update you on our findings soon.