Huawei’s pugnacious sub-brand dipped its toes into the United States market with a super value for $199.

We dubbed the Honor 5X a very good piece of hardware for the buck. The Honor 8 followed along late in the summer to deliver the first mid-range option for a dual camera phone with some borrowed technology from the mothership.

It’s been a year into its American tenure and another CES has come around! Now look what we have for an entry-level device: improved build, bigger storage, and two whole cameras. Here’s our first look at a little budget buster, the Honor 6X.

