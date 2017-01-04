Convertibles and the Honor 6X | CES 2017 Daily (Day 0)

So, we’re finally here.

Impressed with our acting?

Anyways, even with the Consumer Electronics Sh-we mean just CES 2017 (darn branding guidelines) officially kicking off tomorrow, we’ve gotten a couple days of pre-show action with some major releases from HP, Lenovo, ASUS, Acer, Honor, Casio and even a little toy company called Nabi. Well, it’s Mattel, actually.

We’ve got our coverage right here:

Convertibles and Chromebooks

Dell kicked things off with updates to XPS 13 series of laptops with all of them getting 7th generation Intel Core processors and one of them taking on the form of a 11-inch 2-in-1 tablet that costs at least $1,000. These devices get their sales started on Thursday.

Keeping pace is Lenovo’s Miix 720 and this Windows 10 tablet comes with a detachable, backlit keyboard also has the Kaby Lake generation of Core chips, also starts at $1,000 or so and also caps off at 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Users can also plop in an optional stylus for $60 when the Miix 720 gets out in April.

The Chinese manufacturer also took the time to give the ThinkPad X1 lineup a 12-inch foldable, too. Kaby Lake chips are available on the 12-inch X1 Tablet, but consider that that it has a durable build, a claimed 10-hour battery and LTE-A connectivity. All that shouldn’t add to 2.35 pounds and not even 1.69 pounds without the click-on keyboard. Availability for this bad puppy begins in March at around $950.

Moving away from convertibles, Lenovo also put out the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga, both representing the lightest and most flexible entries into portable computing yet for the company. Those make it to market in February. It also teased a relatively affordable Windows Holographic headset.

Two Chromebooks are also in focus this day:

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 continues on from its predecessor, the Flip C100. It might be way more expensive than the other one, but you’ve got Intel Core m3 processing power here and metal materials.

For something a little more durable, the Acer Chromebook 11 N7 C731 is in the $200 price range and has a MIL STD-810G rating for shock from drops at 4 feet high.

Speakers and Wearables

Lenovo’s back at it again, taking on Amazon’s Alexa voice service to craft a unique looking Smart Assistant. Yep, that’s the name of the device. It boasts eight microphones and, if you want to put more coin to it, a Harman Kardon sound boost.

Mattel also put Alexa to use and combined a speaker with a camera specialized with Microsoft tech to create Aristotle. It’s a smart baby monitor that tends to your toddler while also keeping track of bed and diaper habits.

The ODG R-9 was announced as the premiere mixed reality smartglasses to beat any others that deign to show up. Qualcomm’s newest mobile chipset, the Snapdragon 835, powers this $1,800 beast with a full HD display and 4K video recording. It’s set for a Q2 launch. You can also get the ODG R-8 later on this year for about $1,000 — it has a 720p screen.

Casio will be one of the smartwatch manufacturers leading the Android Wear 2.0 charge on April 21 with an updated Smart Outdoor Watch or the WSD-F20. Well, at least the company announced it early.

Honor 6X

It’s Huawei’s third year in the United States market and it’s Honor’s second. Time to amp up the budget phone market by mixing quality manufacturing and dual camera hardware with good value. Check out our first look at the Honor 6X!

We’ll keep you updated, day by day, as CES 2017 rolls on through.