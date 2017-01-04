CES 2017: Boots on the Ground! (Video)

We’re not trained actors. We’re just tech enthusiasts with keen eyes and a lot of heart. Also, a lot of caffeine and a few gimbals.

So, forgive us if we don’t announce ourselves to Las Vegas in the way you’re used to us doing. But we still have plenty of work ahead of us in covering all the major announcements in mobile technology happening at and around CES 2017!

We’re here for about a week’s worth of action and we’d definitely would appreciate having you along.

Be sure to follow the crew on Twitter to stay updated on where we’re at!

