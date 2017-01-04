Phones
70

CES 2017: Boots on the Ground! (Video)

Contents
Advertisement

We’re not trained actors. We’re just tech enthusiasts with keen eyes and a lot of heart. Also, a lot of caffeine and a few gimbals.

So, forgive us if we don’t announce ourselves to Las Vegas in the way you’re used to us doing. But we still have plenty of work ahead of us in covering all the major announcements in mobile technology happening at and around CES 2017!

We’re here for about a week’s worth of action and we’d definitely would appreciate having you along.

Be sure to follow the crew on Twitter to stay updated on where we’re at!

@SomeGadgetGuy@JaimeRivera@hayatohuseman

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
CES 2017, pocketnow, Video
, ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.