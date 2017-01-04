Big aperture, big battery for the ZenFone 3 Zoom

As a far-flung follow-on to its multiple devices in the ZenFone 3 series as well a closer cousin to the ZenFone Zoom that took it so far, ASUS has announced the ZenFone 3 Zoom at CES 2017. And, as rumored, it’s packing juice for all those close-up snaps you’re taking.

The company has taken the iPhone 7 Plus’s dual camera approach with each 12-megapixel paired to different glass — there’s a 25mm wide angle lens (close to the 7 Plus’s 28mm) aided with a gaping f/1.7 aperture and a 56mm telephoto lens (right on par with said competitor). And yes, there’s a “Portrait Mode,” just like the fruity phone, which blasts the bokeh levels to a maximum through post-processing.

We’ll work to get more info on the specs at some point, the we currently know that the wide angle camera sensor is the Sony IMX362. Its diameter spans 1/2.5 inches and has 1.4μm pixels.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 which can handle 4K video recording. Software tricks like “Super Resolution” multiple-shot compositing, “Enhanced Low Light” mode and three-axis EIS (in addition to four-axis OIS) are also on board here. TriTech+ optimization selects one of three autofocus methods — Dual Pixel, continuous AF and laser — to use at any given time and is claimed to get capture times as fast as 0.03 seconds, even with a moving subject.

You’ll view all output — including RAW output with an upcoming Android Nougat update — on a 5.5-inch full HD AMOLED screen with Gorilla Glass 5. And to be able to run all of this load, the ZenFone 3 Zoom relies on a 5Ah battery, one that can charge other phones at “fast rates”.

We’ll see availability begin in February — and hopefully, pricing and other details sooner than that.

ASUS took the chance to introduce us to the ZenFone AR, too.