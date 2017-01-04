Android
Asus ZenFone AR First Look CES 2017: Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Ready! (Video)

We’ve seen plenty of phone based Virtual Reality gear. Recently we’ve been impressed by Google Daydream and the controller support when docking our respective Pixels into Google’s new headset.

We’ve seen some great demos of phone based Augmented Reality, recently taking the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro for a spin, and watching how that phone could draw in game and work elements on top of real world camera data.

However no one device has been both VR and AR ready.

Until now.

Asus took the wraps off the ZenFone AR, a phone supporting both Google Tango AR and Google Daydream VR. A 5.7″ Quad HD AMOLED display is partnered up with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 23MP main camera, and a bevvy of location sensors.

Whether you want to exist in a virtual world, or if you want to warp reality around you, this is the first phone to provide both. Regular reality is just so dull these days…

This is our first look!

 

