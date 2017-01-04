Phones

ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom First Look: all zoom, no bumps (Video)

If you’ve been looking forward to an Android implementation of what the iPhone 7 Plus did with its two cameras, look to the ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom. You may be able to argue that its user experience is superior by the time you decide on buying it.

The main stars in this case are two 12-megapixel sensors behind lenses of different focal lengths, 25mm and 56mm. The wider angle camera gets the most promotional love with a Sony IMX362 sensor and f/1.7 aperture. There’s also four-axis OIS and three-axis EIS to assist those shooting 4K video.

Editorial coverage continues in our reviews process down the line, but we have a lot more in our original post covering the announcement and in this video from Hayato Huseman.

