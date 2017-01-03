Look ma, no handles! Twitter rolls out handle-less replies

Instead of brute forcing more meaning into our Tweets by simply raising the character limit on them, Twitter has been taking measures to reduce the clutter that already goes into them.

You’ve been able to retweet yourself for a few months now. More recently, media links have stopped counting against your precious 140. And now, threaded replies in conversations have finally obviated the need for tagging other people’s handles per tweet.

The change saves precious space for group discourse on the social platform. Thread-leading tweets, though, will still require handle call-outs in order to involve the person in the chat.

We were able to see the change on the Android app, though our desktop version hasn’t picked it up yet. We supposed that this roll-out will be gradual.