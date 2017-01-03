It’s about time that we learn more about that Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm is holding back from us and that phone manufacturers are prepping for their future releases.

Silicon-focused news outlet VideoCardz put out a simple post on the first of the year, saying that “I heard Qualcomm is launching Snapdragon 835 at CES.”

Well, it’d be a pretty obvious move. Qualcomm partnered with LeEco for an announcement last year for the 820.

Really, the meat of this news is in the leaked presentation slides that talk about the 835’s new X16 LTE modem, a Kryo 280-class CPU with Adreno 540 GPU, Haven Security control to support a full range of biometrics and a confirmation of the chip’s 10nm second-generation FinFET process. If specs are your thing, dive into these slides.

The 835 supposedly runs with half the power needs of a Snapdragon 801 — that’s three generations back, for those counting — and support for DirectX12, OpenGL ES, Vulkan, 4K output at 60 frames per second and foveated video support for efficient VR media processing.

A 2MB L2 cache supports four Kryo 280 cores clock a maximum of 2.45GHz. Another four cores get 1MB of L2 and top out at 1.9GHz. The “efficiency” unit will be what devices run on about 80 percent of the time.

ASUS may pre-announce a speculative ZenFone 4 using the leak-spoiled chip come CES (basically now) but, as with most trade show pushes, will probably punt on availability dates. HTC is rumored to debut its latest mobile flagship, the U Ultra, on January 12th with a MediaTek chip inside. ASUS may come to battle with Xiaomi and LG to see which of their big guns for the spring will launch the Snapdragon 835 era.

We should remind you that these details about the SoC are presumed correct for launch. We shall see if everything’s fit to print if and when the announcement happens.