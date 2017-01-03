Excited about Qualcomm’s CES 2017 keynote later today, with the next-generation Snapdragon 835 mobile processor likely front and center as the future of high-end Android smartphone performance finally unfolds in great detail?

As if carelessly spilling the beans on the Google Tango-powered Asus ZenFone AR wasn’t enough to prove this semiconductor giant’s interns just want to watch the world burn, serial leaker Evan Blass, aka @evleaks, somehow got hold of the full Snapdragon 835 press release earlier today.

Talk about professional party-pooping, as there’s now no reason to stay tuned for the actual official announcement in a few hours. Unless you’re also interested in mid-range SoCs, perhaps modems, wearable-specific chips or 5G advancement information.

Either way, the SD835 shall apparently focus on battery life, immersive AR and VR, capture, connectivity, security and machine learning improvements over last year’s 820 and 821.

Believe it or not, tomorrow’s mobile powerhouses are said to be capable of running for 1+ day of talk time, 5+ days of music playback, and 7+ hours of 4K video streaming… typically between charges, thanks to a frugal 10nm design, as well as a Kryo 280 CPU, Adreno 540 GPU and Hexagon DSP each managing “separate workloads” for various applications.

Quick Charge 4 promises to provide five hours of autonomy after five minutes of charging, and then you have game-changing enhancements to VR audio, visuals, and “intuitive interactions.” Most notably, 25 percent faster 3D graphic rendering when compared to the SD820.

Expect “improved zoom and stabilization for photos and videos” captured by Snapdragon 835 flagship phones too, plus peak download speeds “up to 10X faster” than first-gen 4G LTE devices, courtesy of the new Snapdragon X16 LTE modem. Three layers of security on SoC, device, and system levels also sound pretty exciting, and last but not least, Qualcomm will be flaunting super-advanced machine learning capabilities for “real-time hand-tracking”, voice and object recognition, among others.