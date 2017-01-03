LG patching vulnerabilities exclusive to its phones
LG is finally taking care of eight security holes that apply exclusively to its phones in the January Security Bulletin. The patch package will be run through to G3, G4, G4 Stylus, G5, G Stylo, the CK device series, V10 and V20 units very soon.
How bad are these bugs? Well, the one bug rated “critical” applies to devices with MediaTek chipsets in them, but the impact can be gigantic — hackers can exploit the MTKLogger tool that takes in personal information into storage without user consent. Other “high” priority bugs concern elevations of privilege that can alter the kernel, crash security features, remotely log a third party in through the arrest of the touch controller or cause malicious code to fire.
The update is considered so important that it will likely be going out prior to Google’s Android security bulletin for the month.